Ghost stories and giggles: Harborough women brave the dark for a spooky stroll

Spooky walk inside the Oxendon Tunnel

As the clocks ticked toward dusk on Sunday 26 October, a group of women and one fearless dog, set off from Little Bowden Rec for a walk with a difference.

Their route followed the Brampton Valley bridleway all the way to the Oxendon Tunnel, where ghost stories and torchlight met under the old brick arches.

The event was organised by Women Only Walks (WOW), the fast-growing Harborough community founded by Jemma Redden. Sixteen women joined the evening adventure, swapping chatter for chills as the path darkened and the first owl calls drifted overhead.

Inside the tunnel, torches cast long shadows on the damp walls while eerie tales inspired by local legends were read. “It was the perfect mix of spooky and safe,” said Jemma. “You could feel the chill of the tunnel, but the laughter cut right through it. That’s what WOW’s about, walking together, even through the dark.”

Ghost stories inside Oxendon Tunnel

WOW has become a familiar sight across Market Harborough, encouraging women to explore safely, make friends, and enjoy the outdoors, whatever the season. The Halloween walk was part of a growing calendar of themed events; next up is the much-anticipated Witch Walk this Wednesday.

So if you hear cackles echoing down the towpath this week, don’t worry, it’s just Harborough’s happiest coven out for their evening stretch.