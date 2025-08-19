Get fit and confident with new kickboxing classes in Market Harborough

Kids Kickboxing Classes in Market Harborough

East Midlands Kung Fu is launching new kickboxing classes for kids and adults, with a focus on creating a welcoming space for beginners.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve been looking for a new way to get active in Market Harborough, East Midlands Kung Fu has the answer. The popular martial arts club is expanding its offerings with brand new kickboxing classes starting Thursday, September 4th.

What makes these classes special? They will be led by a new female instructor, Sarah, who is passionate about creating a friendly and empowering environment for all students. Whether you're a complete beginner or an experienced martial artist, you'll feel right at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so excited to get these classes started," says Sarah. "A lot of people feel intimidated when they think about martial arts, especially if they've never tried it before. My goal is to change that. I want to build a space where everyone, especially women and kids, feels confident and supported as they learn new skills and get fit."

New Female Friendly Kickboxing Classes in Market Harborough

The classes are open to children aged 6-12 and adults aged 13 and over. You can expect a great full-body workout that's more engaging than a traditional gym session, focusing on fundamental techniques and building confidence.

"We believe that martial arts is for everyone, and Sarah’s energy is going to be a fantastic addition to our team," says Chief Instructor, Mike. "These classes are a great way to learn practical self-defence skills while becoming part of a community that's focused on personal growth."

Ready to give it a try? The first two weeks are completely free! This is the perfect opportunity to meet Sarah, try out the class and see why EMKF is the perfect place for your family's fitness journey.

Visit www.emkf.co.uk to find out more and book your free two-week trial today!