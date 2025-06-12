Gentle, adaptable arthritis support in Leicestershire offers relief for chronic pain sufferers

Did you know that over 10 million people suffer with some form of Arthritis in the U.K and there are over 200 different types of Arthritis. It can affect both internal organs and all external areas of the body It can be life changing and affect your mental and your physical health.

If you have ever suffered with chronic pain for any length of time it is very likely that depression has also played a part in your condition.

As services to support people with a arthritis are very limited our organisation was set up to try to fill in the gaps and to make a difference.

Who are we

Arthritis Support Leicestershire is a small charity, run by volunteers to support people in Leicestershire living with arthritis. We organise events, activities and produce support material to encourage self-care management that works alongside the treatments clinicians provide. We aim to provide information and advice to enable people to make decisions that improve mobility and reduces pain in daily life.

What we offer

We provide a range of activities to support physical and mental well-being and promote good self-care management, such as weekly gentle exercise, adapted yoga, hydrotherapy sessions, pain management and arthritis workshops.

Our exercise sessions are gentle and adaptable to individuals, improving their mobility and reducing pain. Yoga is on Zoom, making it easier for people with mobility or transport issues to use.

We have access to the only hydro pod in Leicestershire, providing members with free sessions. The warm water offers relief from chronic pain and is the most effective way to reduce the physical and mental impact of arthritis on daily life.

Our social activities, include an afternoon tea,, coffee mornings, boat trips and a Christmas meal. Our family group attend the Christmas party and other activities throughout the year, offering children young people and families living with arthritis an opportunity to share experiences with others.

All our trustees and most of our volunteers have some form of arthritis or musculoskeletal condition, so our support comes from a position of experience and empathy.

Our charity is a friendly face, a helping hand, or just a sympathetic listener for people living with the debilitating effects of arthritis on a daily basis

What we need

Well every charity needs money so our donate a cuppa scheme at £2.50 is a good way to give a small regular monthly donation without breaking the bank.

More importantly we need volunteers to support us to manage the sessions at our hydro pod project based at the Harborough leisure centre.

Contact Conrad on 03333444611 or Margaret 07523275921 for details re volunteering or if you require support.