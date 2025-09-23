From the inside out: how Physical Education Instructors at high security prison keep the public safe and rebuild lives through sport and movement

A veteran cricketer and a former part-time firefighter are calling on others with an interest in sport and fitness, to consider joining them as Physical Education Instructors (PEIs) at a high security prison.

To mark National Fitness Day (24 September), HMP Gartree and British Rowing have joined forces to spotlight the transformative work taking place every day behind prison walls.

Paul Henderson, 53, and Cameron Rhind, 34, work as PEIs at HMP Gartree - a high security prison near Market Harborough, Leicestershire, helping to keep the public safe by using sport, movement and education to help prisoners restore a sense of purpose.

Paul completed a degree in leisure studies and said he had always wanted a career in sport. He stills plays cricket, turning out for Warwickshire over 50s, and played rugby to a high level. He said it was a rugby teammate who introduced him to the prison service.

He initially joined as a prison officer at HMP Onley in Northamptonshire and worked for seven years as a prison officer, before transferring to HMP Gartree to take up a PEI role after completing his training.

To qualify, PEIs must pass rigorous testing and qualify as coaches in a number of sports including weightlifting, football and circuit training. And 28 years later, he’s still enjoying his job.

He says: “You have to make a lot of sacrifices to keep yourself in shape for the role in your own time, which people often don’t realise.

“The prisoners really benefit from exercise both physically and mentally. They want to have access to the gym so it’s a good incentive for behaviour. It’s definitely the best job in the prison.”

Cameron was a retained firefighter for five years but couldn’t secure a full-time firefighter role. He opted for a prison career and joined as an officer at HMP Leicester. He said he didn’t know about the PEI role when he first joined, but realised it was the job for him and moved to HMP Gartree to take up his current role. He played a lot of football growing up and still plays golf and enjoys running, weights and keeping himself fit.

He adds: "It's the best job in the prison service. If you’re into sport, it’s a fantastic career.

“We’ve got great facilities here and we’re a close-knit team. It can be a tough job to get into and I’m really happy in the role. In the future I’ll look at promotion opportunities, but for now it’s great fun and very rewarding.”

Paul, Cameron and CJ White, a master trainer for British Rowing, set out their top tips to help prisoners make positive changes.

“Coaching prisoners in indoor rowing helps rebuild confidence,” says CJ White. “It’s about setting goals and seeing yourself differently.” PEIs encourage goal-setting and celebrate progress, fostering self-belief and resilience.

“Indoor rowing is all about rhythm, focus, and showing up consistently,” says CJ White, aged 30. “Those skills transfer to everything else.” PEIs deliver structured programmes to all prisoners, helping them develop healthy habits and a sense of routine. For those who demonstrate consistently good behaviour, there are opportunities to spend additional time in activities such as football, yoga and indoor rowing.

“I’ve seen people go from withdrawn to mentoring others,” says Paul, “It starts with purpose.”

"It's massive for their mental and physical wellbeing. Just getting down here for an hour, they look forward to it. When they can’t access the gym for whatever reason, you can see the shift in their mental health. It just proves that the gym is needed."

PEIs are currently being recruited across the prison estate. Starting as a prison officer, candidates can progress to PEI roles after 12 months, with full training, career development, and Civil Service benefits.

HMP Gartree is seeking compassionate, creative individuals with strong communication and decision-making skills.

As a PEI, you’ll lead from the front - delivering challenging fitness programmes, driving discipline and resilience, and working with national partners like British Rowing, parkrun, and The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) to support rehabilitation. HMPPS is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the communities they serve. Whether you're an experienced coach, a passionate mentor, or someone looking to grow into a new career, your perspective and skills will be valued.

HMP Gartree is a high security prison three miles outside Market Harborough in Leicestershire. With a capacity of up to 700 men, many of its prisoners are serving long-term or life sentences.

Prison officers undertake ten weeks of training which helps them to prepare for the unexpected. Staff at high security prisons go through an extensive block of training at our specialist college site before returning to their home prison for a period of consolidation. Some jobs do not require any previous qualifications, but staff need resilience, confidence and excellent communication skills in all roles. These key skills will help staff to have a meaningful impact on the lives of others.

In this unique career, you’ll have the opportunity to carry many different roles within any one day. One minute you’re a peacekeeper, the next you’re a counsellor or a teacher. You’ll work directly with prisoners in a unique environment, helping to protect the public and make a positive impact.

Those who would like to take the first step towards a rewarding career can apply or find out more by visiting Prison and Probation Jobs.