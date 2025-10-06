From Grassroots to Greatness: Market Harborough’s Maria Shaw named Snap Fitness grant winner

Market Harborough athlete Maria Shaw, 47, has been named one of 12 winners of Snap Fitness’ inaugural Grassroots to Greatness Athletic Grant Programme. The initiative has awarded a total of £20,000 in grants to athletes and clubs across the UK & Ireland, selected from more than 200 applications nationwide.

A member of Snap Fitness Market Harborough and Corby Athletics Club, Maria first discovered her love for athletics as a teenager, competing for the Midlands before stepping away from the sport due to injuries. Inspired to return when her daughter joined a local club, she embraced Masters Athletics and has since enjoyed a remarkable resurgence on the track. In just two years she has become a British, European and world medallist, and most recently helped set both indoor and outdoor world records in the women’s over-45 4x800m relay. This summer, she also claimed victory at the British Masters 800m age group championships.

Her journey has not been without challenges, including injuries such as sciatica and Achilles issues, but she has continued to push herself with determination. Supported by her family and motivated by her children cheering her on from the sidelines, Maria now has her sights set on the European Indoor Championships next spring.

On receiving the grant Maria said: “I was really pleased to be selected. The grant came at just the right time after being made redundant, and it will give me a boost by helping with physio, nutrition and even a new pair of trainers.”

Snap Fitness EMEA CEO Kevin Yates said: “Grassroots to Greatness is about more than financial support. It’s about belief, visibility and opportunity. We wanted to do something meaningful for our communities; we wanted to give back, inspire and motivate and this is how Grassroots to Greatness was conceived. We are proud to back this incredibly inspiring group of athletes and over the next year we will share their stories, their highs, hopefully not too many lows and their journeys as they pursue their sporting dreams.”

The 12 grant winners represent a wide range of sports including athletics, mountaineering, para-rowing, karate, American football, ultra-running and more. Over the next year, Snap Fitness will share their stories to inspire communities to engage with sport and fitness at every level.

Maria added: “Just do it – you’re never too old to achieve your goals. Anyone at any age can join a club, get involved and discover what they’re capable of.”