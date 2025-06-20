Free activity sessions launched by Walfinch Leicester and Loughborough

Home care company Walfinch has launched free local activity sessions in Leicester and Loughborough.

Kishan Pala, Managing Director of Walfinch home care Leicester and Loughborough, has launched two Walfinch Thrive Clubs, offering free exercise and activity sessions to Walfinch clients and anyone from the local community.

“One is an exercise class in Birstall Parish Hall, led by a chartered physiotherapist, and will take place on the third Thursday of each month at 10am and we'll be starting the second at Anstey Jubilee Hall every 2nd Thursday of the month at 1pm, starting on July 10th, which will offer seated yoga for people with dementia, led by a qualified, specialist yoga teacher, “ says Kishan.

No need to book – just turn up. Both are open to clients, their families and carers, plus anyone in the community, as part of the Wellness With Walfinch initiative, which the company launched in order to improve wellness in the local communities across the country.

“These activity sessions will bring better mobility to our clients and local people, and offer them a chance to socialise, both of which are known to be key to increasing wellbeing,” says Kishan.

The classes will also give people a chance to ask Walfinch care professionals any questions they have about home care, while making it easier for them to find Walfinch's services locally, and make Walfinch's services better known.

The Thrive Club events will also benefit Walfinch's carers. “Our carers who attend the sessions with clients will get out into the community and see their client's health improve, which increases the rewards of their work,” Kishan says.

Kishan to speak at national event about caring for carers

Kishan is also speaking at the Care Management Show at the NEC, Birmingham on June 27th explaining how he is making Walfinch Leicester and Loughborough a care hub for carers as well as clients.

Kishan, who became the franchisee Managing Director of Walfinch Leicester and Loughborough earlier this year, says: “I'll be talking about recruitment and retention. I am recruiting now and I can see that ensuring wellbeing for our carers is key to taking on the right people and keeping them on board, and to delivering wellbeing to our care clients.”

Kishan's practical steps to attract the best carers and keep them in his team include:

Advertising carer roles in the right places and stressing his commitment to carer wellbeing, while building an ethical working culture

Seeking feedback from his care team about what can be done to ensure their sense of wellbeing at work

Maintaining the practice of having one wellbeing session at work each week, so carers can swap tips about how they improve the sense of wellbeing in their lives, such as exercise and diet ideas, and explaining how Walfinch Leicester can help them

Offering flexible hours that fit around their lifestyles and allow them to maintain their wellbeing activities

Offering them access to health experts. “We are planning a coffee morning where an audiologist will talk about detecting early signs of hearing loss (that can be mistaken for the onset of dementia), so that will offer carers a chance to ask questions about clients, but also themselves and their families,” says Kishan

Looking at the possibility of offering carers insurance, including medical insurance.

“The idea is to make Walfinch Leicester a care hub for carers as well as clients,” Kishan says.

