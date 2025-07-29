Foxton Locks businesses open as usual despite lock closure

Foxton Locks site still open

Foxton Locks remains open for visitors this summer – and all on-site businesses are operating as usual. Although the lock flight is currently closed to boat traffic, there’s still plenty to see and do at Foxton Locks. Whether you're looking for a day out with the family or a relaxing stroll through a historic landscape, Foxton is the perfect spot.

Visitors can explore the fascinating history and heritage of the site, enjoy a picnic by the canal, treat themselves to an ice cream, and visit the award-winning Foxton Canal Museum. There are independent shops and cafes ready to welcome you.

Come and enjoy all that Foxton Locks has to offer – it’s still very much open for discovery.