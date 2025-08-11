Foxton Community Choir: From strength to strength

Following the success of our Summer Dreamin’ concert in June, Foxton Community Choir enjoyed a well-earned summer break. Now we’re back – refreshed, recharged, and ready for another busy season of singing.

Our next event is a Taster Evening on Thursday, September 11 at 7:30pm, in St Andrew’s Church, Foxton. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet fellow music lovers, make new local connections, and enjoy some delicious cake! If you have a good time (and we think you will), you’ll be welcome to join our friendly Thursday evening rehearsals as we prepare for our festive Christmas concert.

Our repertoire ranges from timeless classics to contemporary favourites. The main aim? To have fun and enjoy singing together – without the pressure. There are no auditions and our affordable twice-yearly membership fee means joining is accessible to everyone.

We’re also excited to be partnering with Harborough Theatre for a special Gala Night performance of their new play, Lilies on the Land, on Monday 22 September. All proceeds will go directly towards keeping our much-loved community choir thriving for years to come.

Looking further ahead, our Christmas Concert will take place on Friday 12 December at St Andrew’s. We’re already putting together a beautiful programme of music, and we’d love to see you there for a magical evening of festive cheer.

For more information, contact Sallie Coventry on 07974 978272 or follow us on Facebook to keep up with all our news.https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086348244518