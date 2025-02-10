Forterra supports Northampton Hope Centre’s winter aid initiative with £1,000 donation

Building products manufacturer Forterra, headquartered in Northampton, has donated £1,000 from its Community Fund to support the Northampton Hope Centre.

The funding will be used to provide essential winter support for vulnerable individuals, including warm clothing, crisis care packs, and shelter, supporting those in need across the local community during the harsh winter months.

Established in 1974 as a soup kitchen, the Northampton Hope Centre has grown over five decades into a vital support network for people experiencing homelessness, hardship, and social exclusion. Operating from two locations — Oasis House and Ash Street — the organisation offers immediate assistance such as warm meals, clothing, showers, and overnight shelter, alongside longer-term programmes that help individuals gain skills, find employment, and rebuild their lives.

The donation from Forterra will directly contribute to the centre’s winter support initiatives. These include providing hats, gloves, scarves, and other essential items, as well as running a night shelter at Ash Street, which offers a safe, warm space for up to 34 individuals each night during January and February. At Oasis House, attendees can access warm meals, showers, medical assistance, and additional resources to help them on a pathway to long-term stability.

SGB-17738 Grants and Trust Manager Damon Boughon and Head of Sales and Marketing Kyra Williams

The Northampton Hope Centre supports up to 150 people daily, addressing urgent needs while fostering a sense of community. The impact of Forterra’s donation is amplified by the rising demand for homelessness services amid growing economic challenges.

Damon Boughen at The Northampton Hope Centre said: “This winter has been particularly challenging for many in Northampton, and Forterra’s generous support has been instrumental in helping us provide vital warmth, food, and care to those who need it most. This partnership enables us to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable individuals in our community.”

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said: “As a Northampton-based company, we are deeply committed to supporting our local community. The Northampton Hope Centre provides an incredible service to those in need, and we are proud that our Community Fund donation can help ensure more people have access to warmth and essential resources during these difficult winter months.”

The Forterra Community Fund supports charities, clubs, and organisations by providing funding or building materials for projects that positively impact local communities. To learn more, visit Forterra’s Community Fund page at https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/community/community-fund/