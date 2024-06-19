Fleckney woman takes on enormous challenge to raise funds for Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleckney local Danielle Wills has taken on a huge challenge – competing in three triathlons over six weeks – in order to raise money for much-loved local charity Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital.

Now nearing the final race of her journey, Danielle has raised £720 so far, more than double her initial goal of £300.

Over the course of six weeks, Danielle has set herself the enormous challenge of competing in three triathlons – a multi-discipline sport consisting of swimming, cycling and running all in one day, consecutively and as quickly as possible.

The first triathlon took place on 12th May at Burghley House in Stamford, consisting of a 750m open water swim, 20km cycle race and 5km run. Danielle completed the challenging course in a very respectable 1 hour 55 minutes.

Danielle Wills at Blenheim Palace

Danielle said: “It was a very early start for my first challenge at Burghley House, but I was so pleased to arrive to decent weather, particularly as so much of my training has taken place in bleak conditions. The mist was just rising from the water as I started my open water swim – an atmospheric beginning, to a wonderful event. The water from the lake was warm but murky and there were some long inclines on the cycling and running sections, but overall I was delighted to kick my challenge off with a great time!”

Three weeks later, Danielle completed her second challenge at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, completing a 750m open water swim, 19.8km bike ride and 5.4km run. Danielle clocked in at just over two hours, while also achieving a 19minute personal best for her breaststroke swim – a fantastic additional bonus!

Now, Danielle is gearing up for the final challenge, at the Dambuster at Rutland Water on Sunday 23rd June. The final triathlon will round off the 31-year-old’s challenge with a 750m open water swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.

Danielle said: “As I near the finishing line – both literally and metaphorically – I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated to support me, and by extension Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital. It’s a cause which is so close to my heart and I am very proud of myself for raising so much money for them. They incur so many fees in vet bills alone, so they are always looking for donations.

Danielle Wills at Burghley House

“Although I’ve completed two triathlons before, I’ve never taken on so much physical activity in such a short space of time, and it has been an absolutely huge challenge. Training has been, at times, gruelling – and it has taken huge determination to take this on. If anyone is able to spare a few pennies in supporting my last triathlon, both I and the hospital would be so grateful.”

Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital is a charity which is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of sick, injured, orphaned and distressed wild animals and birds throughout Leicestershire and the surrounding region.

The hospital is an asset to Leicestershire and the surrounding region. The charity's aim is to provide vulnerable wildlife with first aid followed by recuperation, rehabilitation and eventual release back into the wild. Any animal unable to be released or relocated is maintained at the hospital, in as natural environment as possible.

The charity treats all casualties free of charge - which costs a great deal of money.