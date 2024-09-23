Fleckney woman completes Great North Run and helps change the lives of deaf people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman from Fleckney has taken part in the Great North Run for the seventh time and raising over £500 for assistance dog charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Ruth Hughes was among sixty thousand determined and dedicated runners who took part in the Great North Run on Sunday 8 September, making it the world’s biggest and best half marathon. She crossed the finish line in a time of three hours, 15 minutes.

Ruth explained what motivated her to raise money for the charity: “One of my friends trains Hearing Dog puppies and I have seen first-hand how valuable her work is. Also, the husband of another friend in my village has a hearing dog and they share a very special bond.

“This year I prepared for the race partly by training on my own, but I also found the support of my local running group, the Fleckney and Kibworth Athletics Club, really helpful. Prior to the GNR I took part in a few 10 K races which helped prepare me for race day.

Ruth at the Hearing Dogs stand after crossing the Great North Run finish line.

“The atmosphere on the day was second to none as always; amazingly supportive crowds, bands, and the end of the route took in a sea view!

“The hardest part was the fact that, due to the numbers involved the race, it started later in the day, so I had to take bananas to keep me going during the morning!

“Apart from the opportunity to meet other runners on the metro and while waiting to start, the highlight was crossing the finish line, where a warm reception, some much-needed refreshments and a cuddle with a Hearing Dog puppy was waiting for me in the charity’s tent.”