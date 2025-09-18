First-ever Sibberstock Festival sells out, raising more than £3,000 for local charities

More than 20 bands and artists performed across two stages — the Trailer Stage and the Marquee Stage — with headliners Rebel Rising, Leicester’s premier classic rock covers band, topping the bill. Known for their powerful live shows and repertoire spanning AC/DC to ZZ Top, Rebel Rising rocked the festival to a cracking close. Hungover Tuesday, a Leicestershire-based modern rock band fronted by a female Lithuanian lead vocalist thrilled the crowd with original material and covers, warming up the crowd for Rebel Rising. Earlier, PORTICA played their debut live performance to an already enthusiastic following, showcasing six original songs and two covers. PORTICA’s two guitarists, Mark Bickerstaff and James Allen, were also two of Sibberstock’s three organisers, with Caroline Jackson completing the team of three who put the event on.

Festivalgoers were also treated to an excellent choice of food and drink. The bar was run by Midlands company Lost Expeditions serving Braybrooke Beer Co’s lager, Langton Brewery’s Inclined Plane ale, as well as lager and cider from Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Brewery, plus an array of cocktails and soft drinks. Street food and local favourites included a full hog roast, pizza vans, a pop-up café and a BBQ. Sanderson Transport, based in Market Harborough, provided the Trailer Stage free of charge, and PC Building Services kindly donated security fencing for the event.

With contributions from the vendors, proceeds from ticket sales, and a raffle brimming with prizes donated by local businesses and supporters, the event raised over £3,000 for three Sibbertoft charities: St Helen’s Church, The Reading Room, and the Peace Park.

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible support for our very first Sibberstock,” said Caroline Jackson, chief organiser and serial fundraiser. “It was amazing to see nearly 500 people come together to enjoy magnificent music, fantastic food and drink, and at the same time raise more than £3,000 for our village charities. A huge thank you must go to Brook Meadow and our army of volunteers for providing such a beautiful venue and helping to make Sibberstock possible.”

Mark Bickerstaff added, “The local scene is alive and kicking. Filling two stages, each with eight hours of great music is testament to the talent of our local artists. Huge thanks to all of them who gave their time so generously.”

With its sold-out debut and strong support, the team have already hinted at plans for Sibberstock 2026, which will be a great addition to the local live music calendar.

On the Trailer Stage: Rebel Intent, Angel Heart, Sweet Laundrette, Alphonso’s Pancake Breakfast, PORTICA, Whatever It Takes, Hungover Tuesday, Rebel Rising.

On the Marquee Stage: Bob Renwick, Dave Twell, Edie’s Echo, Joe Morrell, Long Haired Fish, Loose Arrangement, Alan, Andria and Roy, Zachary John, Logan & Co, Jonathan Greet, Findley Webster, Kontra Band.

Raffle Prizes donated included: Vintage JCB digger experience at Avalanche Adventure, Sibbertoft; Handmade, bespoke lap quilt by Claire Jones; Wreath-making course with La Fete Fleurie; and vouchers from Waitrose, Joseph Morris Butchers, Fosse Meadows, Kilworth House, Brook Meadow, Jo Malone, National Garden Scheme, Majestic Wines, M&S, and Quinns Bookshop.