First entry received for wishesjust4you UK Art & Poetry Competition for children with life-limiting illnesses

wishesjust4you is excited to announce the first entry for its nationwide art and poetry competition dedicated to children with life-limiting illnesses.

Five-year-old Ire, who lives with his mother and brother and has been diagnosed with hydranencephaly, submitted a touching piece of artwork filled with inspiration. Ire’s participation in the competition marks a special milestone for the organization, which aims to provide an expressive outlet for children navigating profound health challenges.

To recognize Ire’s courageous creativity, wishesjust4you is donating a customized colouring book and crayons, designed specifically for children with disabilities, to help encourage his artistic journey. These materials are part of wishesjust4you’s ongoing commitment to support accessibility in the arts and to foster a safe, supportive community where children with life-limiting conditions can express themselves.

Founded by Bill Stillman, wishesjust4you has received enthusiastic responses from across the UK, with support from children’s hospices, NHS nurses, and palliative care teams. "It’s inspiring to see the impact of this competition already," says Stillman. "We’re grateful to our team of judges, which include local artists and children’s poets, who are excited to celebrate these young voices.”

The art and poetry competition is open to all UK children with life-limiting illnesses, inviting them to share their stories, creativity, and unique perspectives.