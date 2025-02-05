Fifty-year school reunion

Physics lesson

Did your science lessons look like this? Are you in the school year that sat O-levels in 1973 and A-levels in 1975? If the answer is yes, other members of your year would love to see you for a reunion at the Crown Tur Langton on Friday, June 27th, at 12pm. A finger buffet and drinks will be available and there will be plenty of time to chat.

If you’d like to attend, please email [email protected] (Gill Guest, was Gill Ward) or [email protected] (Gillian Daglish, was Gillian Hecks) or [email protected] (Viki Cuthbertson,was Viki Burton), who you can also call or text on 07780715803.