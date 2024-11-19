Father and son team raise £2700 for Matt Hampson

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddy and Peter Crowe from Market Harborough have combined to raise £2700 for Leicestershire-based charity, the Matt Hampson Foundation. The father and son duo recently visited the Foundation’s Get Busy Living Centre near Melton Mowbray for an official presentation of the money.

The funds came from a “Night of Musicals” concert organised by Eddy and the annual sales of wildlife calendars with pictures by Peter.

Edd said: “Dad and I have been raising money for the Matt Hampson Foundation for a number of years but this is definitely the biggest total to date.

"I’m really grateful to the singers who supported the musicals evening. We’ve had so much good feedback from people who attended the concert and we hope to repeat the event at Kibworth sometime during 2025.

Eddy and Peter with Head of Operations, Sophie Wilson and Gym Coordinator and Personal Trainer James Sutliff.

“Every time we visit the ‘Get Busy Living’ Centre we are inspired by the stories of the people who are benefitting from the work of the Foundation. We are keen to do anything we can to help the charity to continue and build on this amazing work.”

You can find out more about the work of Matt Hampson Foundation at www.matthampsonfoundation.org.