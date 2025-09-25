Farmer and NFU member honoured at Women in Dairy Awards

A Leicestershire farmer who is championing her sector was honoured at the Women in Dairy Awards.

NFU member Jane Barnes from Melton Mowbray, was one of just three farmers shortlisted from across the UK for the Dairy Industry Woman of the Year Award.

She said she was delighted to make the shortlist and congratulated overall winner Claire Whittle, from North Wales, and fellow nominee Judy Dillks from Derbyshire.

The awards celebrate the achievements of women in the dairy sector, recognising individuals who demonstrate Women in Dairy values to connect, share, and inspire others.

Jane attended the Women in Dairy Conference at the Chesford Grange Hotel, in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, earlier this month (17 Sept) and Laura Barber, from RABDF, who helped shortlist the final three said the quality of nominations was exceptional.

She said: “Each of the finalists is an ambassador for our industry, beating the drum for dairying on both a national and local level.”

Jane runs Farmer Barnes Dairy with her husband Mark and son, Harry, producing milk for the award-winning Long Clawson Blue Stilton cheese while welcoming thousands of visitors to the farm.

She was nominated for a variety of reasons including her work to share her knowledge through farm tours, talks, and workshops, inspiring the next generation and acting as a passionate dairy ambassador.

Jane is also an NFU Farmers for Schools ambassador speaking to school children about food, farming and the countryside.

She said: "It was a massive surprise to not only be nominated but be a top three finalist for this award.

“For the past 25 years I've really enjoy sharing my dairy farming knowledge with people from all walks of life and all ages.

“To be acknowledged for all my efforts was a huge award in itself and I plan to continue for as long as possible.”

The three finalists were chosen by the Women in Dairy steering committee and were interviewed ahead of the conference and awards ceremony.

Claire Whittle won the award for combining her work as a practising vet with farming and consultancy, championing regenerative agriculture and ecosystem health.

Jane Bassett, NFU Midlands regional chair, said: “We had a fabulous day at the conference made extra special with two worthy finalists from the region.

“Judy's passion for all things dairy shone through brightly and her lifelong interest in connecting with all generations was a joy to see as well as representing all women in agriculture.

“The dedication that Jane has to engaging with the public on her family farm was clear to see, as well as the many talks she gives to a wider audience was an inspiration too."

The Women in Dairy Conference, was sponsored by HSBC and smaXtec, and speakers included vet Hannah Batty who shared insights from her Nuffield travels exploring how understanding different personalities can drive positive change on farms and within the wider workforce.

Other speakers included social media influencer Rebecca Wilson, broadcaster and former international event rider Alice Plunkett, Nuffield Scholar Liz Haines, Andy Hipwell from HSBC UK and Aisling Downey from smaXtec.

A ‘Moo-ving in the Right Direction on Labour’ panel discussion was also had featuring Kate Robinson, from Harper Adams University, in Shropshire, Becca Cavill, from Boehringer Ingelheim, Stevie Edge-McKee, from Farms for City Children and Grace Nugent at Worcestershire based De Lacy Executive.