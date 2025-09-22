Empowering local youth: MHBS launches Thrive! Forward with charity partners

At Market Harborough Building Society, we believe in the power of community and the potential of every young person. That’s why we’re proud to launch Thrive! Forward, a youth-focused initiative designed to make a lasting impact across South Leicestershire and North Northamptonshire. Backed by a £250,000 donation to our community fund, Thrive! Forward is more than just a programme – it’s a commitment to helping young people thrive in three key areas: mental health, financial literacy, and employability.

We’re thrilled to be working with three exceptional charity partners who share our vision and are already making a measurable difference:

Wize UpFinancial Education brings financial education to life through interactive school sessions, helping young people build budgeting skills and financial confidence. In the past quarter alone, Wize Up has reached over 500 students, equipping them with essential money management skills.

Local Minds Leicester, Leicestershire & Rutland and Kettering delivers hybrid workshops focused on emotional wellbeing, resilience, and stress management—vital tools for navigating today’s challenges. Participation in Mind’s workshops has increased by 30%, reflecting the growing need for mental health support among young people.

Young Enterprise offers immersive, practical sessions that prepare students for the world of work, from CV writing to understanding salaries and taxes. After attending, 85% of students report feeling more confident about entering the job market.

This work couldn’t come at a more important time. National figures show over 40% of young people report feelings of sadness or hopelessness, more than half lack basic financial knowledge, and over 850,000 are not in education, employment, or training (NEET). These are not just statistics – they’re real challenges faced by young people in our communities.

To help lead this mission, we’ve welcomed Kheron Gilpin as our Community Ambassador. A passionate advocate for youth empowerment, Kheron brings energy, insight, and a deep commitment to helping young people succeed. As he puts it, “Supporting young people in their journey to success is something I'm deeply passionate about. MHBS's commitment aligns perfectly with my values”.

Our commitment to community partnerships is long-standing. We’re proud to continue our impactful relationship with VASL, a local charity supporting vulnerable people. This partnership was recently recognised at the VAL Awards, where MHBS and VASL were named finalists for Charity and Business Partnership of the Year.

For more information about Thrive! Forward, our charity partnerships, or the support available for young people in our community, please contact us at [email protected].