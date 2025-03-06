Duo take on national 3-Peaks Challenge for Breast Cancer Now

Two local men employed by Everyone Active, the award-winning leisure centre operator based in the area, have been selected as part of a team taking on the National 3-Peaks for charity this April.

Nick Evatt, 38, and Harpal Singh, 36, will both take on the iconic National 3-Peaks for Breast Cancer Now - a chosen Everyone Active partner charity.

The challenge involves climbing the highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales and travelling between them within 24 hours. Starting at first light on 4 April, the team will climb Ben Nevis, before moving to Scafell Pike and finally Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Nick, from the Leicester Forest East area, is an activity and wellbeing manager in the South Leicestershire area. He is keen to support the charity which is close to his heart after family members have been directly affected by breast cancer. He will also be taking on the London to Brighton cycle ride in June.

Caption: Nick and Harpal on a recent training hike in Bradgate Park.

Harpal, a sales manager at Enderby Leisure and Golf Centre, from the Braunstone area, is a keen fundraiser who has already organised several events, including a quiz night and staff football match for the charity. He is also hosting an indoor cycle fundraiser on 10 March at the centre, which Everyone Active manages in partnership with Blaby District Council. During the event, the team hope to raise awareness for their 3-Peaks Challenge by cycling 40km to simulate the distance they will hike.

Their overall goal is to raise £5,000 for the charity whilst covering the 10,000 feet of ascent, and travel of more than 450 miles between the peaks. Attempting the challenge in April means weather conditions could be difficult, with snow covering the summits.

The duo have been training in the gym over the last few months, as well as hiking regularly with other local members of the team around Bradgate Park. Nick is an experienced hiker having previously completed the 96-mile West Highland Way over five days carrying everything he needed in his rucksack and camping along the way.

“Training has been going well,” he said, after starting his preparations on a family visit to Scotland. “To be honest, it was nice to get out and away from all the temptations of overeating with my family! As I also have the cycle ride coming up, I have been hitting the watt bike in the gym too. Completing the challenge for Breast Cancer Now will be a really worthwhile accomplishment.”

Harpal has also been making the most of training in the gym, with his current programme including 90 minutes cardio, 30 minutes bodyweight exercises and 30 minutes core workout, three to four times a week, as well as regular hiking outside.

“I’m lucky to have such a great support team around me here at Enderby Leisure and Golf Centre with specialists to advise me. One of our PT sports nutritionists has helped me plan what I need to eat during the challenge to keep my energy levels high,” he said.

“I think the downtime travelling between the peaks will be the most difficult part. Trying to relax, recover, refuel and then get ready to go again. I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself to the limits for a worthwhile cause. ”

You can sponsor the National 3-Peaks Challenge team at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/3peaks-challenge-everyone-active