Diabetes control can help reduce dementia risk, says leading dementia advocate

Dr Carol Sargent, scientist, dementia advocate and founder of Sargent Group Consulting, is sharing her personal experience with type 2 diabetes this Diabetes Awareness Week (9-15 June), to raise awareness of the growing link between blood sugar control and dementia prevention.

Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in late 2024, Dr Sargent made the decision to try managing the condition without medication by dramatically changing her diet and exercise habits. Drawing on her scientific background, she used a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) – the FreeStyle Libre patch – to understand how food, routine, and physical activity affected her glucose levels. Within eight weeks, she had reversed her diagnosis.

“I knew the evidence connecting diabetes and dementia was strong - people with type 2 diabetes are up to twice as likely to develop dementia,” said Carol. “Given my family history, I was determined to get my blood sugar under control and see if I could do it without medication.”

Carol began tracking her glucose which delivers continuous readings straight to a smartphone. She used this real-time data to identify which foods caused spikes and which stabilised her levels, adjusting her meals, portion sizes, and exercise accordingly.

“I’d never eaten regular meals before. I often skipped breakfast and lunch. I realised quite quickly that consistency was key. I had more energy, lost weight, and felt mentally sharper.”

By Christmas Eve, just eight weeks after her diagnosis, Carol’s blood tests confirmed her blood glucose had returned to a healthy range. She is now classified as ‘diabetes resolved’.

While Carol’s story is inspiring on its own, she’s also calling for wider access to CGMs for people with dementia and type 2 diabetes. Having supported many people with both conditions through her dementia-friendly travel work, she has seen first-hand how difficult it can be for families to manage blood sugar effectively.

“There’s good evidence that uncontrolled diabetes can worsen the symptoms of dementia,” she explains. “But these devices aren’t routinely prescribed for people with type 2 diabetes who don’t take insulin, even when they also have dementia. We’re missing a real opportunity here to support people with dual diagnoses and their carers.”

Though currently not recommended by NICE for people with dementia unless they are insulin-dependent, Dr Sargent argues that the benefits far outweigh the costs. She points out that a monthly supply of sensors costs just over £100 - roughly the equivalent of two meals out per month - and could significantly improve long-term health outcomes.

“With the right tools and the right support, we can give people more control over their condition and potentially reduce the risk of developing dementia or slowing its progression. But no one should do this alone. I worked with my diabetic nurse throughout.”

Carol is using Diabetes Awareness Week to speak out about the importance of prevention and empowerment through knowledge. She hopes more people will ask about their options, get curious about their blood sugar, and seek advice on taking early action.

For more information on Dr Carol Sargent’s consultancy work visit: https://sargentgroup.consulting