Dementia or simply old age? Market Harborough care home to host free advice event

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Market Harborough is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Wednesday 29th January, from 12 noon-4pm, Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews, on Leicester Road, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Adjusting to Diagnosis of Dementia’ session at Oat Hill Mews will be led by two dementia experts, Stuart Kennedy, one of the Admiral Nurse for Leicestershire, and Barbara Stephens, CEO of Dementia Pathfinders.

Care UK's Oat Hill Mews

From 12 noon-2.00pm, Stuart will hold a drop-in information session, together with community dementia support groups, who will be able to offer advice and information about the condition. From 2.00pm-4.00pm, Barbara will share insights into how someone’s journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis and offer advice on how to live positively with dementia, while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way. Complimentary refreshments will be available.

In addition to the event, the Market Harborough community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “Awareness around dementia has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and yet some hard-to-dispel myths remain.

“While there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways to prevent and manage some of the symptoms, which can in turn enable people to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis. That’s why we’re excited to be opening our doors to the community as part of this year’s Big Dementia Conversation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be an interesting afternoon of information and guidance, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Oat Hill Mews and to book a place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager, Jenny Cartwright, on 01509 801 587, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Oat Hill Mews incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and bar. The highly skilled team provide full time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.