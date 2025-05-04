Curry, community and a cause: MS banquet raises over £700 in Market Harborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Indian banquet held in Market Harborough for MS Awareness Week has raised an incredible £723 for the MS Society, bringing local fundraiser Jemma Redden closer to her ambitious goal of raising £5,000 by walking 5,000 miles.

The event, held on Thursday, May 1 at Cinnamon Lounge, saw 28 people come together to enjoy a night of delicious food, a raffle and great company – all in support of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Jemma, who lives with MS herself, launched her five-year fundraising challenge, #Invisible40, in 2020. She’s now raised a total of £2,680, with just 353 miles and 135 days left to go.

“The support was just incredible – both from those who joined me on the night and from so many kind people who donated in lieu of attending,” Jemma said. “The atmosphere was full of love, laughter and solidarity – and it gave me such a boost to keep going.”

Indian Banquet for MS Awareness Week at Cinnamon Lounge

As part of MS Awareness Week, Jemma also hid 40 knitted orange hearts around the Harborough area to raise awareness of the invisible symptoms of MS and to encourage people to share the message using #Invisible40.

“This challenge started as a way to celebrate my legs still working at 35. Now, approaching 40, I’ve walked through fatigue, pain, and uncertainty – but also through joy, connection and purpose,” she said. “This isn’t just about walking – it’s about making invisible struggles visible.”

Jemma now has until September 2025 to complete the final miles of her journey and hit her £5,000 goal.

To support her challenge or donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jemma-redden