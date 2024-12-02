County Bridge Club receives support from ‘pillar of community’

Oadby-based Gilly Chivers had come to rely on her local County Bridge Club following her brain aneurysm and cancer diagnosis – especially when some of its members visited her at home to ensure she kept up with her playing.

As if these two medical conditions weren’t enough for her to endure, she also had a stroke which she feared would mean she might never be able to play again.

A pillar of the community, 81-year-old Gilly has been indebted to the kindness of the Club members as they supported her with regular visits and general good cheer at a time when she needed it most:

“I honestly don’t know what I would have done without them,” she explains. “I’ve felt so dreadful with my various health conditions and having the regular sessions at home with my friends and fellow Club members has meant the world.”

Amanda and Gilly

When Gilly’s meal provider, Wiltshire Farm Foods got in touch to see how they could treat her to a special experience given everything she has been through, Gilly immediately thought of the New Parks-based Club and how tirelessly the Social Secretary Kate Boulter works to cater to the 50+ members every Thursday lunchtime.

Wiltshire Farm Foods Northants branch manager, Tayla Pearce, was only too happy to help provide a selection of treats to the Club as a thank you from customer Gilly for all of its support over the years:

“When Gilly mentioned how important her Bridge Club was to her, we were keen to support its lunchtime session with our food. Our quiches, sausage rolls and eclairs were especially well received, and we even learned a trick or two about the game!”

Kate was delighted to receive the food and have a week or two off catering for her members:

Wiltshire Farm Foods Chocolate Eclairs

“Our County Bridge Club was totally overwhelmed by the generosity and amount of food Wiltshire Farm Foods donated. We even have plenty of sausage rolls, pork pies and cakes stored away in the freezer – ready for future lunches.

“The Club is run exclusively by volunteers and offers a warm space, a healthy meal and good company. This donation has made a real difference to the community.”

Northants Customer Service Advisor, Amanda Lee was also at the lunchtime session and was thrilled to meet Gilly after many years of taking her orders over the phone:

“We share a love of gadgets and have had many chats on the subject! Meeting Gilly today has been really special. She deserves some treats after everything she’s been through.”