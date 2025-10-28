Councillors celebrate completion of 100 per cent affordable housing development in Desborough

A North Northamptonshire Councillor has visited a new affordable housing development in Desborough to celebrate its completion.

Councillor Brian Benneyworth, Chair of the Housing Improvement Board for North Northamptonshire Council, toured emh’s Heritage Gate development alongside representatives from Homes England, Lovell Homes and emh.

The 68-home development was built by Lovell Homes and will be managed by emh. 100 per cent of homes are available on an affordable basis.

Heritage Gate features a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes, with 34 available through shared ownership and 34 available through social rent.

Homes have been built with energy efficiency in mind, with all homes benefitting from electric vehicle charging points and select plots also featuring solar panels. Every home is complete with fitted kitchens, turfed rear gardens, and off-road parking and the development also includes a natural children’s play area and communal green space.

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, Chair of the Housing Improvement Board for North Northamptonshire Council said: “It was a real pleasure to attend the official opening of the emh Heritage Gate housing scheme in Desborough on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.

“The 68 new affordable and social rented homes are much needed and have been built to a high standard.

“This scheme proves that when collaboration and cooperation exist between organisations such as emh, Lovell, Homes England and the local authority, then the residents of North Northamptonshire benefit by having safe, energy efficient and attractive homes to live in for years to come.”

The homes have proved popular with local buyers and renters as every plot on the development has now been occupied.

Chan Kataria, CEO at emh, said: “We’re very proud to bring high quality affordable homes to Desborough as well as the wider east midlands, and look forward to seeing the Heritage Gate community flourish. We’re pleased to welcome our local Councillors so that we can share the positive work being done to provide excellent affordable homes to meet local housing needs in the area. This is a testament to our strong partnership with the Council, Lovell Homes and Homes England.”

Christine Seaton, senior manager of affordable housing growth at Homes England, said: “When emh’s name is associated with a development it is synonymous with high-quality, linked to creating a thriving place and community. Working in partnership with Lovell and North Northamptonshire Council, Heritage Gate has delivered 68 homes for rent and shared ownership.

“There is a range of two, three and four bed homes which will meet the needs of local people and make a positive contribution to people’s lives and wellbeing. I am pleased to have supported emh and its partners to develop these homes which will help to bring about a better future for the residents of Heritage Gate.”

To find out more about emh, visit: https://www.emh.co.uk/