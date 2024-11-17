Come again! Jordan Jammers are always welcome at Desborough Library and Community Hub

Left to right: Colin Cohen, Bob Morris, Fiona Howes, Peter Dix, Wayne Andrews and Karin Goodburn.

“We would welcome the Jammers back anytime … “ sums up the most successful performance yet by the Jordan Jammers, the Harborough Welland u3a group that has evolved from the Jammers’ Workshop.

A highly successful jamming evening, featuring music from the 1960s to the present day, took place at Desborough Library and Community Hub on Saturday evening, 16th November 2024. Over 70 people filled the main meeting room, leaving lots of space for dancing too as the evening progressed.

Our Publicity Officer, Helen Salisbury, worked with the Library’s Committee contact, Paula, to plan the event, the purpose being twofold: to raise awareness of the HWu3a in the Desborough area and, hopefully, encourage new members to join (maybe even creating new activity groups) and, secondly, to work in partnership with the Library to promote the wide range of services provided by their wonderful team of volunteers. It is entirely a voluntary run local facility for the residents of Desborough.

A spin off at the event was a raffle raising £200 for Bowel Cancer UK. Carole Clementson, wife of the former HWu3a member and one of the found members of the Jordan Jammers prior to lockdown, drew the winning raffle tickets.