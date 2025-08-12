Colleagues celebrate success in HC-One’s National Chef of the Year Competition

Duane Ward Brown, Head Chef at HC-One’s Bradley Hall Care Home in Beaumont Leys, Leicester, clinched second place, while Beata (Betty) Matusiak, Chef at Harley Grange Care Home in Leicester, secured third, marking an exceptional showing for Leicester-based chefs in the competition’s grand final.

Launched in February 2025, the Chef of the Year competition was created to recognise and celebrate the skill, creativity, and dedication of HC-One chefs across the UK. It also highlighted the vital role chefs play in delivering nutritious, high-quality meals tailored to the individual needs and preferences of care home residents—meals that enrich wellbeing and elevate everyday living.

The competition featured a rigorous three-stage format. In the first round, chefs submitted their signature dishes, including texture-modified versions suitable for residents with additional dietary needs. Both Duane and Betty stood out with their level 5 minced and moist alternative dishes, which were praised for innovation and nutritional value.

The semi-finals, held live in Leeds on 18th June, saw 12chefs shortlisted nationally. Duane and Betty impressed the judges with their technical skill, presentation, and creativity, earning their place among the six finalists.

In the grand final, Duane wowed judges with his Italian mousse-stuffed chicken breast, served with tarragon mousse, dauphinoise potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a white wine cream sauce. Betty presented a traditional Polish dish of stock-padded cabbage leaves, roast garlic purée, asparagus, and rich tomato juice. Both dishes were praised for their flavour, authenticity, and suitability within a care setting.

Finalists were evaluated by a distinguished judging panel:

Chris Bonner, Executive Chef and Nutrition & Hydration Lead, HC-One

Jamie Clews, Development Chef, Metcalfe Catering

Ben Ross, Key Account Manager, Unox

Nick Vadis, Culinary Director, Compass UK & Ireland

Special guest judge James Tugendhat, CEO, HC-One

Judging criteria included nutritional value, creativity, taste, presentation, food safety, and sustainability.

Duane, a former Army chef with a decorated 13-year military service and an impressive career that has included events such as Royal Ascot, Silverstone F1, and catering for Her Majesty The Queen, said: “It’s nice to be appreciated and see our efforts recognised. I was blown away by coming in second place in the competition. The support from everyone including residents and the Home Manager has been amazing. The residents even had banners out and watched the live stream from the home.”

Betty, originally from Poland and a proud gastronomy graduate, reflected on her journey: "I was just happy to be part of the competition, I didn’t expect to place. It was such a fun and inspiring experience, and I feel incredibly proud to have represented Harley Grange and share a little taste of Poland with the judges."

Both chefs have been mentored throughout their HC-One journeys by Matthew O’Brien, Group Development Chef for the Midlands, whose guidance has been instrumental in supporting their professional growth.

Mark Meacham, Head of Catering and Housekeeping Support Services at HC-One, shared: “We’re incredibly proud of Duane and Betty for their outstanding achievements in our very first Chef of the Year competition. This event was more than a display of culinary talent, it was a celebration of the passion, creativity, and dedication our chefs bring to every meal. Their success is a powerful reminder of the vital role catering plays in enhancing the lives and wellbeing of our residents.”

Next, Duane and Betty will represent HC-One in the prestigious Champion of Champions event, where they will compete alongside other finalists and top chefs from HC-One and Anchor for the ultimate culinary accolade.

The HC-One Chef of the Year competition was made possible thanks to the generous support of sponsors including EF-group, Nestlé, Unox, Contiquip, and Lockhart Catering.

For more information on catering careers at HC-One, visit: hc-one.co.uk/Careers

1 . Contributed Duane Ward Brown, Head Chef at HC-One’s Bradley Hall Care Home in action in the kitchen at HC-One’s Chef of the Year Competition Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Beata (Betty) Matusiak, Chef at HC-One’s Harley Grange Care Home being presented with her award at the HC-One Chef of the Year Competition by Jamie Clews, Key Account Manager at Unox and Nick Vadis, Culinary Director at Compass UK&I Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Tamsin Ryan, Director of Experience & Regulated Activity at HC-One with Duane Ward Brown, Head Chef at HC-One’s Bradley Hall Care Home who placed second in HC-One’s Chef of the Year Competition, and Anna Selby, Executive Director for Quality at HC-One Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Beata (Betty) Matusiak, Chef at HC-One’s Harley Grange Care Home at HC-One’s Chef of the Year Competition in action Photo: Submitted Photo Sales