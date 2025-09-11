Clean up, Colour up community improvement project sees student art brought to life

Welland Park Academy students celebrate the unveiling of their competition winning cabinet art designs alongside organiser Andrew Reeves and Councillor Woodiwiss

This September sees the unveiling of three new pieces of art in Market Harborough, to celebrate the cleaning, repairing and painting of neglected utility cabinets.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Andrew Reeves of Market Harborough Wombles and supported by Creative Harborough, Harborough District Council, Market Harborough and The Bowdens Charity and The Rotary Club, the Clean up, Colour up crew have worked with the community to identify unloved and overlooked corners of the town in need of a serious glow up.

As well as cleaning up graffiti and sprucing up road signs, the initiative also seeks to add colour and interest to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a competition for Welland Park Academy students to submit their ideas for designs to add to the cabinets, three bold colourful artworks were chosen by the judging panel to be transferred onto cabinets in town.

Andrew Reeves says; “The entries to the art competition demonstrated not only artistic skill but a strong connection to our town. We saw interpretations of Market Harborough’s heritage, bold calls for environmental awareness, and joyful bursts of colour.”

Claire Webb, Creative Harborough adds; “Creating the short list was not easy. Each piece brought something different to the table. Some were technically impressive, others emotionally moving—and many managed to be both. We prioritised works that had clear visual impact, and could transform a bland surface into something that sparks curiosity and connection.”

The updated cabinets are now easier to spot, better maintained, and contribute to the overall appearance of the town. The team are planning the next phase of the Clean up, Colour up project which hopes to not only see more unloved corners of the town cleaned up but more opportunities for public art to be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire continues: “We’d like to thank all the supporters we’ve had, from local councillor Darren Woodiwiss who has pushed up his sleeves and helped remove graffiti to independent merchant PaintWell for supplying us with paint and tools as well as the artists who brought the students' designs to life; JJ Barrs Art, Kayleigh Smith Creative and The Paint Pottle.”

Residents are encouraged to take a stroll down Abbey St, Walcot Rd and Farndon Rd and enjoy the vibrancy and enormous pride on display in these little shared spaces of our beautiful town.