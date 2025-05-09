Classic Motorcycle Day at Crich Tramway Village

The event has already attracted bookings of over 300 entries for classic motorcycle displays, made up of vintage machines, all of which must be over 25yrs old to qualify as classics.

There are numerous trophies for the best motorcycles and scooters, judged by expert judges, including Best Original, Best British, Best Japanese, Best Italian, Best International, Best Pre-war motorcycles, and Best Scooter.

The ‘Best in Show’ Trophy will, again, be voted for by the visiting public, who are encouraged to browse the whole display before making their selection.

Vincent HRD Owners Club organiser, Jon Lambley said:

“Many of the classic motorcycle owners consider this event to be one of the best and most important in the year, and we hope that everyone will enjoy this year’s display and vote for their favourite machine.”

Events Manager at Crich Tramway Village, Candi Bell, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for another great day for browsing the classic collection of motorcycles, taking vintage tram rides and enjoying live music in the afternoon from popular band, The Moonshiners.”

Vintage tram rides will also be in operation and there will be access to the exhibitions, woodland walk and sculpture trail, workshop viewing gallery and tram depots, featuring the best that the National Tramway Museum has to offer.

For further information visit: https://www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/classic-motorcycle-day

telephone 01773 854321 or email: [email protected]

3 . Contributed Best in Show winner 2024 - Ricardo Modeira Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

