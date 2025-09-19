Charity helping families of children with cancer receives boost
Jordan’s Weeones was set up by parents who know first-hand the struggles of having a child diagnosed with cancer.
Now the charity has been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes North Midlands through their Community Champions initiative.
Working around their day jobs, they provide emergency grants to help with travel, parking and accommodation costs for hospital stays, as well as memory days and special treats during or after treatment.
The cheque was presented by Kevin Pryor, Technical Director at Persimmon, who met with Susan Crofts, General Manager, and Wayne Berridge, Charity Founder & Trustee.
Susan Crofts, General Manager at Jordan’s Weeones, said: “Jordan’s Weeones is a small family run charity with no paid staff, so this award is a big boost for us.
“This support will make a real difference to Jordan’s Weeones Charity and the families we work with, helping us to provide vital grants to cover travel expenses and the associated costs of having a child undergoing cancer treatment. These costs can place a significant burden on families already coping with the emotional and practical challenges of treatment.”
Kevin Pryor, Technical Director at Persimmon North Midlands said: “It was inspiring to meet with Jordan’s Weeones and hear more about their efforts that are making a huge difference for families when they need it most. We’re proud to support their work and hope this donation helps them reach even more families in need.”