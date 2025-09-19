Charity helping families of children with cancer receives boost

A Leicestershire based charity run by volunteers has been recognised for the difference it makes to families across the country.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan’s Weeones was set up by parents who know first-hand the struggles of having a child diagnosed with cancer.

Now the charity has been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes North Midlands through their Community Champions initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working around their day jobs, they provide emergency grants to help with travel, parking and accommodation costs for hospital stays, as well as memory days and special treats during or after treatment.

Jordan’s Weeones has been awarded £1,000 from Persimmon Homes North Midlands

The cheque was presented by Kevin Pryor, Technical Director at Persimmon, who met with Susan Crofts, General Manager, and Wayne Berridge, Charity Founder & Trustee.

Susan Crofts, General Manager at Jordan’s Weeones, said: “Jordan’s Weeones is a small family run charity with no paid staff, so this award is a big boost for us.

“This support will make a real difference to Jordan’s Weeones Charity and the families we work with, helping us to provide vital grants to cover travel expenses and the associated costs of having a child undergoing cancer treatment. These costs can place a significant burden on families already coping with the emotional and practical challenges of treatment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Pryor, Technical Director at Persimmon North Midlands said: “It was inspiring to meet with Jordan’s Weeones and hear more about their efforts that are making a huge difference for families when they need it most. We’re proud to support their work and hope this donation helps them reach even more families in need.”