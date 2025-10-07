Charity challenge a runaway success

Charity champions at Midland Scaffolding Services (MSS) celebrated their fundraising success after raising thousands of pounds for Caudwell Children.

The caring company pledged to raise £20,000 for the charity, which supports disabled and neurodivergent children and their families, with colleagues taking on an ultra-marathon running from Birmingham to Northampton.

The charity challenge, called 50 Miles for Poppy, was led by MSS colleagues Ben Ekins and Jordan Harrison. They were inspired to take on the fitness feat by colleague Gary Rouse’s baby daughter Poppy, who was born with Down’s syndrome and a heart condition, which recently required major surgery.

The MSS team was inundated with generous donations, amazing raffle prizes and support by multiple companies, suppliers and customers who backed the charity campaign, which culminated in a family fun day at Northampton Town Football Club to welcome Ben and Jordan across the finish line.

Father-of-15 Gary said: “It's a fantastic achievement - thank you all very much. It's been a tough year for me and my family, and it still is, but we battle on every day. I must say a massive thank you to MSS, the company has supported me all this year and helped me out more than I could have possibly imagined.

“We still have got a long way to go but Poppy is doing OK after the operation, which went well and she’s recovering. She’s a really very special part and addition to our slightly large family and we all love her to the moon and back.”

After crossing the finish line to the ecstatic cheers of the crowds, the relieved runners celebrated their achievement as it was announced the caring company received an award from the charity in recognition for its fantastic fundraising efforts.

MSS Contracts Director Ben said: "Now I've completed the ultra-marathon I’m very tired, very sore and quite emotional. But it's been a massive achievement, and I am very proud of what we've done."

MSS Estimator Jordan added: “The running was pretty hard, I feel emotional but it's all for a great cause, so I'm happy."

The team from the charity was there to congratulate them on their incredible achievement, which helped to smash the original fundraising target.

Amy Helliwell, Marketing Operations Manager for Caudwell Children, said: "A huge thank you to Ben, Jordan, everybody at Midland Scaffolding Services and to everyone who has donated to Caudwell Children. We provide support and services to thousands of neurodivergent and disabled children and their families every year. It's incredible they ran 50 miles all in the aid of Caudwell Children. It was fantastic to see them at the finish line and an honour to shake their hands and speak to them afterwards.

"Midland Scaffolding Services has put their heart and their soul into their fundraising efforts. It is amazing to see how much they have raised, and every single penny will go to help a child. That’s why we’re also awarding Midland Scaffolding Services with our Fundraising for Change moment, to recognise not just the miles they’ve run, but the difference they’ve made. Their passion and commitment show the real power of community in helping children and families thrive.”

Amie Bailey, Commercial Director at MSS, was delighted with the success of the family fun day event and that the company was able to raise so much money for the charity, which will be able to offer support and services to Poppy, Gary and family in the future.

Amie added: "It is fantastic to receive the award from the charity in recognition of everyone’s efforts. We want to thank everyone, including all our customers and suppliers, who donated all the fantastic raffle prizes and helped us hit the £20,000 target.

“It’s incredible what Ben, Jordan and all the other runners and riders have done; we are so proud of them all. We've got some great suppliers, great customers, and a great workforce - we couldn’t ask for better people to be surrounding us and to be surrounding Gary and his family.”

To support or donate visit 50 Miles For Poppy is fundraising for Caudwell Children