Celebrating our volunteers event

Volunteer Celebration Event

Last Wednesday (25/6/25) Liz McMillan from Community Wellbeing Harborough project and myself, Lynda Meadows from our Carers Dementia Guardian project had the pleasure in taking 4 volunteers from both projects to the VAL (Voluntary Action Leicestershire) Volunteer Appreciation Event.

The event was an afternoon tea at the beautiful and tranquil setting of the Ulverscroft Activity centre near Markfield in Leicestershire.

It was a pleasure to celebrate with our volunteers their incredible work and also to meet other volunteers from across the county whilst celebrating their contributions to VASL.

It was an opportunity for us to say “Thank You” from VASL who attended the event and to share our thanks to all our Volunteers with others at the event and to all those who give up their time for all our worthwhile projects and how much they are appreciated.

Volunteers whittling a mushroom.

Many charities cannot run without the goodwill and dedication from Volunteers and this event showed how most charities rely on that bit of time given.

Other volunteers included giving time to a local cattery for abandoned cats, ‘Womble’ litter pickers and ‘Enrych’ a charity supporting mental health and getting people back into the work place.

We had a talk from Ali Brand-Barker from the National Forest in relation to conservation and how they depend on Volunteers on most of their projects.

Some also had the opportunity after we had filled up on cake to have a go at “whittling” a mushroom out of wood.

Thank you to VAL for hosting the event and helping us celebrate all volunteers.

Lynda Meadows Carers Dementia Guardian project Leader