Caring Excellence Recognised: Bluebird Care Harborough named Best Newcomer

Bluebird Care Market Harborough & Rugby is proud to celebrate their Best Newcomer Award win at this year’s Inspired to Care Awards.

The accolade was presented to one of their newest team members, originally from Germany, who has quickly become an integral part of the business. Her commitment and fresh perspective have brought significant efficiencies to the coordination team — no small feat in the world of domiciliary care, where ensuring the right carer reaches the right customer at the right time is a daily challenge.

Coordinating domiciliary care is no small task. It requires balancing customer needs, staff availability, and precise timing to ensure that every customer receives the right care, from the right carer, at the right time. Through her dedication and efficiency, she has helped transform internal processes, streamline rotas, and improve the overall running of the service , ensuring a smooth experience for both carers and customers.

Veticana with her award.

Ami Parmar, Director of Bluebird Care Market Harborough & Rugby, said: “We’re incredibly proud of this achievement. For us, this award is more than recognition, it’s a reflection of the passion and hard work that goes into delivering quality home care every day. Our coordinator has made an incredible impact in such a short time, and her dedication to getting things right for our customers and carers is truly inspiring.”

This marks another proud milestone for Bluebird Care Market Harborough & Rugby, reaffirming its commitment to excellence and its mission to provide high-quality, person-centred care to local communities across Leicestershire and Warwickshire.