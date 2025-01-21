Career goals! Over 90 apprenticeships available as Severn Trent opens its 2025 applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severn Trent is welcoming applications for its 2025 apprenticeships and is encouraging anyone, no matter their age or stage of career, to explore the opportunities available.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 90 apprenticeships are available to anyone across the Midlands. Experience isn’t necessary as Severn Trent will provide full training and the company is looking for people who are open to learning new skills and bringing their own experiences and the right attitude to kickstart their careers at the business.

From HR to Project Management, there are a number of roles supporting Severn Trent’s business functions as well as a whole host of roles within our field-based teams, from a water network technician who looks after the huge network of underground pipes, to maintenance technicians who are responsible for maintaining equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spencer Oxley joined Severn Trent as an apprentice in September 2023 and since then his work has led him to playing a meaningful role in Severn Trent’s environmental impact, with the help of his experienced team: “My team has given me so many different opportunities and have supported me with any questions I’ve had. They really let me get stuck into the work and become a real member of the team.”

Severn Trent apprentices learning on the job

Jade Pearson, New Talent Lead at Severn Trent, said: “We’re really pleased to have opened our apprenticeship schemes up for 2025, after bringing in another successful cohort in 2024, we’re excited to welcome more new starters in 2025.

“Our apprentices have a real opportunity to make a difference in their work and bring new ideas and approaches to how we do things. Many of them have gone on to have successful careers within the business and we hope to see more flourish in the future.”

Severn Trent’s apprenticeship application window is open until 14th March, with apprentices starting in September 2025.