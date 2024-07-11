Car park improvements coming to Foxton Locks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Canal & River Trust is set to make improvements to car parking at Foxton Locks, making a visit to the historic site easier for the hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

As part of the improvements the charity is installing an ANPR system, enabling people to simply park and pay when they leave. Charges, which are being kept at the current level, apply to all spaces within the short stay and long stay car parks and visitors will be able to pay by cash, card, or by using an app.

The new system, which goes live on Tuesday 23 July, will also enable people to pay for an annual pass, providing greater value for money when planning repeat visits.

As well as the new payment system the Trust has also improved disabled parking provision at Foxton, re-marking bays and creating extra spaces.

Foxton Locks welcomes over 400,000 visitors each year

The Trust welcomes over 400,000 visitors to Foxton each year and the car park helps the charity raise vital funds to carry out its work caring for the historic canal, flight of locks and bridges.

Home to the longest, steepest staircase of locks in Britain, Foxton Locks holds a Green Flag Award and sits in 34 acres of natural green space, making the site the ideal place to soak up both heritage and nature. As well as the locks visitors can also enjoy pubs, cafés, a museum and the historic remains of a unique Inclined Boat Lift, which is listed as a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Jannette Warrener, destination & attractions manager for the Canal & River Trust, said:

“Foxton Locks is a the most wonderful, tranquil place, where people can get closer to nature and their local history. These improvements will help ensure that a visit to Foxton remains a relaxing experience by removing some of the hassle associated with car parking.

“With a busy summer of family-friendly activities just around the corner, these improvements are very timely and we look forward to welcoming people in the weeks and months ahead.”

To find out more about the Trust, including how you can support its vital work, go to www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.