Brook Meadow celebrates Camp Fest with the best turned out dog show

Saturday, August 10, the sun shone as Brook Meadow welcomed campers to its inaugural Camp Fest, providing an opportunity to reconnect with nature while also raising money for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

One of the day's highlights was the adorable Dog Show, which featured a fabulous pack of well-behaved dogs and their owners strutting their stuff in the straw bale show ring, displaying their tricks, fine coats, and personalities for all to admire.

The guest judge was local veterinary legend, Moyra Butler, who had the hard job of choosing the winners. In a wide range of categories, special congratulations went to Daisy for her “Waggiest Tail”, Rocket for the “Best Trick” and Bella who won the “Best Dressed” category with her hand-crocheted outfit.

From dawn to dusk, across the campsite, and beginning with lakeside sunrise yoga led by Josie Kirby, there was an array of calming, nature-based activities.

La Fete Fleurie led a fairy flowering and flower printing workshop at Camp Fest.

In the wellness tent, Barefoot Holistics led a series of blissful hand reflexology sessions whilst a nature walk took guests to a woodland glade for immersive forest bathing.

A series of nature crafts with La Fete Fleurie included hedgerow flower crowns, a fairy flowering workshop, and flower printing and pounding mandalas.

Local silversmith Clare Garner demonstrated how to emboss and burnish silver clay with delicate leaves and seeds to create pendants from nature and fine artist, Sarah Darby inspired adults to create plein-air landscape paintings in a class held at the edge of the lake.

For the children, Sarah Darby led a children’s self-portrait painting class using an egg as a guide. There was pond dipping to engage young minds with the micro wildlife, and local children’s author, Jenni Robson hosted a storytelling and a silent sitting and drawing workshop.

Fine artist Sarah Darby led a Plein-air painting class overlooking the lake at Brook Meadow.

Commenting on the day Claire Hart, owner of Brook Meadow, said: “We would like to thank everyone who came along. We had such an amazing day, and the success of the event has spurred us on to plan more light-hearted dog shows and events in the future”.

The day ended with a sunset cocktail bar under the Tippi, and a communal campfire in the straw bale dog show ring, watching local band, ‘The Hung-Over Tuesdays’ perform on a farm trailer stage.