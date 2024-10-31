Brollies at the ready, before screening of Singin’ in the Rain at Harborough Theatre

With brollies at the ready, over 40 people enjoyed a screening of Singing’ in the Rain at Harborough Theatre on Wednesday October 30th

Starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds, this iconic movie was enjoyed in a relaxed, all welcome, and dementia friendly environment at Harborough Theatre. Even though you can watch it easily at home, there’s something different and special about the ‘cinema’ experience and the larger screen. We all sang along to Singin’ in the Rain, and marvelled at Donald O’Connor’s gymnastic performance in the ‘Make ‘em laugh’ scene!

People attending were happy to be able to come along to a local venue in the afternoon; one lady saying, “I can never go to the big cinemas due to my anxiety, this has been wonderful – thank you!”. Another gentleman, caring for his wife living with dementia, also enjoyed the film knowing it was a relaxed environment with an interval; everyone was able to enjoy the whole film.

The event was made possible by Harborough Cinema who donated their time, the film costs and front of house staff on the day, and of course Harborough Drama Society who donated the theatre venue for free, with ice creams at cost to everyone attending.

A big thank you to our LMMBox and Dementia Harborough Charity volunteers too

This the second cinema event in Harborough facilitated by not-for-profit organisation, Leicester Musical Memory Box, (LMMBox). In January we watched Doris Day as ‘Calamity Jane’. Group leader and director, Harborough resident Kyle Newman, leads twice monthly Harborough town groups; one for LMMBox, and one for Dementia Harborough Charity. There are also two other Harborough district groups in Broughton Astley and Thurnby. Groups are singing and music based, highly therapeutic and provide social opportunities for carers, people affected by dementia and other issues. Kyle works in many aspects of mental health using singing and music to positively affect wellbeing.

Get in touch with Kyle Newman on 07736841558 if you’re interested in singing and wellbeing.

We’ll be doing it all again next year!