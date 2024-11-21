Bridge Club raises money for Children in Need

By Philip House
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 13:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
£470 towards the £39 million.

Last week the Market Harborough Bridge Club participated in a national competition to raise money for the ‘Children in Need’ appeal.

Over ten thousand people participated during the week with a different competition each day. MHBC took part on Monday and Thursday as part of their normal playing days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Essentially, all clubs in England participating, played the same hands, different for each day, and the results were combined.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your newsUse the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

On the Monday one of our pairs, John Sullivan and Colin Cramphorne came 21st which is a magnificent result on a national basis.

On Thursday, John partnered Pam Holyoak and they got the best club result with a very respectable 149th position.

Altogether £470 was raised. Throughout the UK the bridge event probably raised £70,000. It’s a nice way of realising how my £20 went towards £470, which went towards £70,000 which helped the nation raise £39 million.

Another charity event is planned for the first half of next year.

If you’d like to participate or would like information about our training programme visit our website [email protected]

Related topics:England
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice