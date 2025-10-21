Book extravaganza brings literary magic to Market Harborough

Market Harborough was buzzing with excitement on Saturday, October 18, as The Three Swans Hotel played host to the much-anticipated Book Extravaganza.

Organised by Rosie's Retro Bazaar and Fantom Publishing, the event drew book lovers from near and far, transforming the hotel into a vibrant hub of creativity and community spirit.

The conference room was alive with energy as local authors, crafters, and book memorabilia dealers set up their stalls, eager to share their passion for reading. Visitors were treated to a diverse array of genres and had the unique opportunity to meet the talented minds behind their favourite stories.

Signed copies of books were available, making for treasured keepsakes and perfect gifts.

One of the standout moments of the day was the incredible success of Romantasy author Lauren Gross. Her novel, The Gift of a Rose, proved to be a runaway hit, with every single copy selling out before the event’s end. Lauren’s achievement was met with enthusiastic applause from attendees and fellow authors alike, highlighting the growing popularity of her work and the genre as a whole.

The event was not just a marketplace but a celebration of the joy of reading. Attendees, some of whom travelled from as far as Oxfordshire, expressed their delight at the scale and atmosphere of the Extravaganza. As one visitor exclaimed upon entering: “Wow, this really is an extravaganza!”

With such a resounding success, it’s no surprise that the Book Extravaganza will be returning to The Three Swans Hotel on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Book lovers and aspiring writers alike are already marking their calendars for what promises to be another unforgettable celebration of literature.

