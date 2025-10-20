Boats returning to Foxton Locks as Autumn events programme gets under way

The Canal & River Trust has announced that Foxton Locks will be temporarily reopening to boats at the end of the month. The reopening will enable boaters to access vital services and give visitors the chance to once again enjoy watching boats navigate the famous staircase of locks.

With the country experiencing one of the driest years on record the charity had to take the difficult decision to close the locks at the beginning of August, as the reservoirs that feed the canal were getting critically low. Closing the locks was necessary to maintain water in the canal, keeping boats afloat, safeguarding wildlife and protecting the canal infrastructure.

While there has only been a very slight improvement in reservoir holdings, the Trust is taking the opportunity to reopen the locks for one week (from October 27 until November 2). The charity’s volunteer lock keepers will be opening up the locks each day, enabling boaters to return to their home moorings or get to essential services before winter, and helping boating businesses to make the most of the final weeks of autumn.

The reopening comes as the site launches a programme of autumnal events over the coming weeks. Over the Half Term, families will be able to take part in some spooky spider crafts beside the canal at the Top Lock cottage. Foxton Canal Museum will also be hosting fun craft activities and a special Goblin Door trail around the site, as well as guided tours of the historic Inclined Plane – a Victorian boat lift designed to haul boats up the hill, and now a Scheduled Ancient Monument.

Visitors can see boats making their way through the locks once again.

There will also be spooktacular treats on offer with Foxton Locks Inn providing a special Halloween menu for kids, as well as free hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows with every kid’s meal purchased. The Top Lock Café, situated at the top of the flight of locks, is also offering free spooky cupcakes for every £5 spent.

Linny Beaumont, regional director for the Canal & River Trust, said: “We’re so pleased to be welcoming boats back to Foxton Locks and, with so much happening at the site over the coming weeks, it’s a really exciting time to visit this historic site.

“The reopening will allow boaters to get back to their winter moorings and other essential services, while also bringing more life and colour to the site.

“It will be so good to once again watch the boats as they make their way up and down the locks and, with some fantastic family events coming up, it’s a great time to visit and explore all that Foxton Locks has to offer.”

More than 5000 boats make their way through Foxton Locks every year.

Foxton Locks is the UK’s longest, steepest flight of staircase locks, built by hand more than 200 years ago to help raise cargo-carrying boats 75ft uphill. Set in 34 acres of natural green space, the site is the perfect place for an autumnal walk and a visit to the canal museum, pubs and cafes on site.

For more information about the Canal & River Trust, including how to volunteer and donate, visit: www.canalrivertrust.org.uk.

Details of events taking place at Foxton Canal Museum can be found at https://www.foxtoncanalmuseum.org/