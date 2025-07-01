Blaston show wrap-up: A day to remember

Support for this year's Blaston Show was as strong as ever. An impressive 41 vehicles attended the Classic & Vintage Car Run and Display, and for the first time the award winners were voted for by fellow drivers.

The best turned out award for a pre-1970 car went to Mr Robin Rest's 1962 Austin Mini Cooper 997cc, while the award for cars built between 1970 and 2000 was won by Mr Giles Darby for his 1982 Mercedes Benz 380 SL.

As well as classic cars there was a wide range of both vintage tractors and steam engines, alongside modern farming machinery; something for every petrol-head.

A major highlight was a low flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber. It was a real treat to watch, and hear, the aircraft as it passed three times over the showground.

Vintage tractors at Blaston Show

The best presented tradestand award was won by Holland Garden Nursery, with the Police Speed Awareness and Mounted Police taking the runner-up spot. Best Newcomer was The Curly Sheep, with special awards going to both Kate Please Country Gifts and The March Hare Gifts. These awards were presented by Stephen Bryan JP, the High Sheriff of Leicester.

In the cattle show, Will Ludgate retained the Overall Champion title, this year with a 17-month-old Lim x Blue commercial heifer, while the Overall Champion in the Sheep Show was won by Joshua Jack with his Continental sheep – the Overall Champion Young Handler award was presented to Felicity Gray.

The equestrian classes were well supported. Phoebe Crutchow won two classes with Ditto d'Amour, Sarah Holroyd's Donald was named the best ridden hunter and Belton Bob, ridden by Finn Beatty, claimed the Family Horse/Pony class.

Main arena attractions The East Midlands Quadrille Club and The Rockets Children’s Motorcycle Display Team drew the crowds, as did the sheep shearing, tug-of-war and bale rolling competitions, as well as the terrier racing - this year's top two was the same as last year. Jester topped the leaderboard again, pipping Bailey in to second place.

Sheep at Blaston Show

Staying with the canines, there were some fine hounds showing their skills. The Belvoir Hunt was particularly successful with Belvoir Plungar winning the Stallion Hound class followed by the Champion Hound. Belvoir Pebble won the Unentered Bitch class, going on to be Reserve Champion bitch.

There were 80 entries for the inaugural Blaston Trail. Children had to make their way around the showground answering questions such as 'how fast can the world's fastest tractor travel at' and 'how many stomachs does Curly the cow have'. Seven-year-old Ted won the top prize, a ride-on toy tractor, Jacob and Ellie (five and three) came second, winning a push-along tractor, and Willow (four-and-three-quarters!) took home a jelly cat cow.

The last words go to visitors posting on social media: “Another wonderful event that promotes what is special about the British Countryside. It was a privilege to take part” and “What a fabulous show. Thanks to everyone, as we had a fantastic time.”