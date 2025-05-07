BICSc Announce 2025 Awards Extension for Entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entries are open for this year’s prestigious BICSc Awards 2025 which showcase leading lights from the professional cleaning community.

Entries have been flooding in for this year’s awards, with the British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) announcing the deadline for submission has been extended to May 15, 2025.

The highly anticipated awards reward and recognise the standout stars from the sector operating in the industry on a global scale and revealed a new award for 2025 – the Lifetime Achievement Award!

Every year, the Institute is inundated with exceptional entries and winners will be announced and celebrated at the awards gala ceremony, which this year will be staged on 25th September 2025 at Whittlebury Hall & Spa, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire.

This year's BICSc Awards are being held at at Whittlebury Hall & Spa, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire

Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “We are thrilled to announce there is still time to enter our prestigious awards. This year we are delighted to unveil a new award category – the Lifetime Achievement Award! This is a new award for 2025 and will recognise an outstanding cleaning operative who has excelled in their role and shown a great commitment to their employer.

“The new prestigious accolade will be awarded to someone who has a minimum of 10 years in a cleaning operative position, who is currently a cleaning operative, and who holds a valid BICSc Licence to Practice. We are seeking to recognise an individual who has demonstrated an understanding of the cleaning operative role and who goes ‘above and beyond’ as a matter of course. It’s a fantastic new award addition aimed at recognising the vital work of the cleaning operatives who play such an integral part in our everyday lives.”

An array of award categories are available to enter this year, which include:

Innovation Award – this award will celebrate the success of a BICSc member that has demonstrated a focus on the use of technology processes and/or learning and development to drive an innovative evolution for their business or organisation. Focus will be on improving the overall quality of service, sustainability, safety and/or cost effectiveness for the business, as well as an improved workplace experience for the cleaning operative.

Environmental (ESG) Award – this award recognises a BICSc Corporate Member that is focused on environmental and social governance (ESG). The company will need to show a rounded and comprehensive approach to environmental and social governance within their business whose team is engaged in the journey.

Corporate Member of the Year – presented to a BICSc Corporate Member for their commitment to the BICSc ethos and principles.

Accredited Training Member (ATM) of the Year –this award recognises the work of an accredited training member, who through BICSc training and assessment, deliver exemplary cleaning and hygiene standards.

Assessor of the Year – this award celebrates the success of an individual assessor who has demonstrated an outstanding level of passion, professionalism and commitment to excellence for their students in their role as an assessor, whilst promoting the value of BICSc ethos and principals.

Accredited Trainer of the Year –this award celebrates the success of an individual accredited trainer who has demonstrated an outstanding level of passion, professionalism and commitment to excellence for their students in their role as an accredited trainer.

Cleaning Operative of the Year – this award is the most coveted accolade of all, celebrating the success of an individual cleaning operative who has demonstrated an outstanding level of passion, professionalism and commitment to excellence in their role.

Outstanding Candidate of the Year - this award focuses on how a candidate has been able to achieve the recognition of becoming the outstanding candidate of the year through adversity or has gone the extra mile to complete and receive the qualifications within the workplace.

Additional awards, which will be nominated and voted on by BICSc Council include:

The Chairman’s Award

The Eric Hill Award

The BICSc International Award

This year’s awards will include a daytime and evening event. During the day there will be an exhibition with industry-leading sponsors showcasing the latest innovations, and a conference with thought-provoking presentations from leading experts. The evening will be dedicated to the prestigious awards ceremony where winners will be announced at the event which includes a drinks reception, awards ceremony and three course dinner followed by live entertainment.

Neil Spencer-Cook added: “There are still sponsorship opportunities for our prestigious BICSc Awards event which is always a sell-out. Tickets for the awards event will be on sale at the beginning of June, and we look forward to celebrating the industry’s leading talent at this year’s awards ceremony.”

For more information visit: https://www.bics.org.uk/awards/