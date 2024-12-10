Beginner runners complete c25k course on a chilly day

Seven beginner runners recently defied daunting conditions on a cold and freezing day at the Welland Park 5k run in Market Harborough which they used to graduate from their 10-week Couch to 5k (c25k) training course.

The now hugely popular course which was tailored to introduce people into running was run by Harborough Athletics Club (HAC) and conducted by their club coach Catherine Poynton, who is also a volunteer assistant starter in local track and field competitions.

The successful participants were Natasha Barker-Smith, Patsy Wilson, Rick Bateman, Natalie Simmons, Nina Taylor, Sarah Giardiellio and Hazel Crabtree, following their training stints which involved running techniques, raising fitness levels and confidence.

"It was encouraging the participants were committed to succeed. On their last day competing at the Park 5k race, the runners managed good times ranging from 27:04 to 39:52", said Poynton.

The total number of participants was reduced with a few others pulling out due to illness and other demanding engagements.

Jill Roginski, the club chairperson, who assisted in running the course hailed the group on the completion of the course.

"It was a great achievement and congratulations to all of them", said Roginski.

Amanda King, the club's membership secretary, said the next intake for begginer runners has begun, with the training expected to start early next year.

Meanwhile, HAC will stage a Christmas charity race on Saturday - 14 December. The club has combined with members of the Market Harborough Rugby Football Union Club to collect gifts for the Harborough Jubilee Food Bank.

The food donations will then be forwarded to help other people in the community.

And just after Christmas on 27 December - Graeme Rolfe has put together a social Christmas cross country event starting at 9am at the Welland Park Cafe.

The challenging and adventurous event is always timed to coincide with horrendous conditions on the country side - waterlogged, slippery and muddy terrain.

Nonetheless, though, the cross country makes a lot of good fun to those who take the tortous challenge.