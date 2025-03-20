Beginner runners complete C25K course in good style

A group of beginner runners completed their 10-week Couch to 5k (C25K) training course by racing at the recent Welland Park 5k run in Market Harborough which was their final part of the graduation exercise.

The C25K course which has become popular country-wide with several athletics clubs using it to encourage and instil confidence to more people in different walks of life to partake in sporting activities.

The course co-ordinated Harborough Athletic Club (HAC) was successfully conducted by their club coach Josie Harrison and assisted by Yvonne Barber a long-time athletics administrator and coach.

The coaches engaged the participants with different types of running and training sessions which included focus, motivation and endurance to make them comfortable in running events.

New graduates of the C25K training course

The Welland Park running competition got the participants in the mix against accomplished runners, social runners and joggers in a happier environment which they all got past the finishing line.

The new qualified runners as shown on the photo are Anton McCalla,Hannah Surkitt-Parr, Lily Maisch, Sasha Hollingsworth, Nathan Williamson, Nicola Burrell, Jan Moore, Julie Hunt and the group coach Harrison. Chantal Brown was the final member of the group who missed out from the group photo.

Some of the graduates have plans to become affiliated members of HAC who were honoured by England Athletics as the Best Club for the Year in 2024.

Amanda King, the club’s membership secretary who gets involved in the recruitment of new runners said this was their first course for the 2025 athletic season.

“We have plans to organise another course around the middle the year and the last one towards end of the year to make a total of three course as we did in 2023”, said King.

King who has conducted similar courses in the past is a recipient of the 2023/2024 unsung hero award from Harborough District Council for her unwavering inspirational support, commitment and guide runner for visual impaired athletes.