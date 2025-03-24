Author blown away by reception at town’s first book fair

An independent author has described how ‘blown away’ he was when visiting Market Harborough last weekend for a brand-new book festival which was held there last Saturday.

Children’s and YA author, Jonas Lane, whose work has been published nationally alongside the likes of Dame Floella Benjamin, Brian Moses and Andrew Jennings in the popular Comprehension Ninja series, made his debut appearance at one of the highly popular book fairs, Book Extravaganza, run by Rosie’s Retro Bazaar which was held at the Three Swans Hotel, attracting nearly eight hundred visitors through their doors on the day to meet over forty different authors, stall-holders and guest speakers.

“I hoped to meet a few new readers, especially as it was my first visit to your wonderful town,” said Jonas, who is also a highly acclaimed teacher and educator, “but I was completely overwhelmed and, quite frankly, blown away by the reception I received from all that I met, both young and not so young....”

Jonas went on to explain how interest in and demand for his books exceeded even his wildest dreams and expectations, especially as he is relatively unknown in the charming market town close to the border of Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

...as well as helping to encourage a slightly-older writer to take the plunge and independently publish themselves as Jonas has done with much success.

“I’d hoped to introduce younger readers to my range of books which are predominantly aimed at both children and young adults,” Jonas, who has written several books across a whole range of different and exciting genres, continued, “but I was completely unprepared as to how many adults, who are still very much ‘young-at-heart’ themselves, took a keen interest in my tiles and wanted to read them too!”

Not only did Jonas have several lengthy conversations about his books, he was also extremely generous with his time when talking to children, parents and teachers, as well as other potential independent writers themselves, impressing all who he met with his advice and enthusiasm for reading and writing. One visitor was even overheard to comment that although not an avid reader themselves, they now wanted to buy ‘all of his books’ such was ‘the passion that he spoke about them with.’

Although he is due to visit Market Harborough again when Book Extravaganza makes a much welcome return to the Three Swans Hotel in October, Jonas may soon be coming to a school near you with several teachers and PTA members from the local area and beyond expressing an interest in inviting him to visit their schools to talk to and inspire the children who attend them as much as he did his audience last Saturday..

“Having a teacher truly believe in me and help to ignite a burning desire to read and write when I was a young boy myself,” Jonas explained, “I would love to do the same for pupils of all ages in and around Market Harborough as I do for the children I teach who are local to me.”

Jonas Lane sharing his passion for reading and writing with a budding young writer...

To find out more about Jonas and his books, or to request a visit to your school then visit his website at www.JonasLaneAuthor.com or email him at [email protected]

Alternatively, to meet him at the next Book Extravaganza, then please visit www.rosiesretrobazaar.co.uk for other dates and venues.