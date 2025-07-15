Australian and local songwriters reunite for enchanting concert at Maidwell's Loder Hall

David (Harries) visited from Australia to offer an enchanting concert of original songs with our own locally renowned song-writing artist, David Kent

On Thursday the 10th July 2025 a select audience of 51 guests, at the Loder Hall in Maidwell, were treated to a memorable evening of music and reminiscence by David Harries, who now lives in Australia, with our own David Kent on vocals.

David and David attended Wells Cathedral School together and the first half of their programme consisted of songs they had composed in collaboration at that time.

They then went on to Cambridge University but attended different colleges. They formed a band and performed at any (and every!) opportunity; and in the second half of the evening we heard songs that they composed during that time. So, twenty-five years later they had come together for an unique and special performance.

David Harries accompanied David Kent on a grand piano. His playing was spectacular, and David’s voice did justice to the various moods and nuances portrayed. The rapport between the performers was superb, and it was altogether a beautiful, well-orchestrated summer’s evening entertainment, thoroughly enjoyed by all present. Both Davids have said that we shouldn't have to wait so many years for the next joint performance - let's hope that's the case!