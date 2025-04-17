Arthingworth & District Garden Society is blooming

Left to right previous committee officers Jane Tinkler, Yvonne Tinkler, Neil Wilford, Sonya Fraser and Virginia Booth with current Chair Daphne Lane cutting the cake).Left to right previous committee officers Jane Tinkler, Yvonne Tinkler, Neil Wilford, Sonya Fraser and Virginia Booth with current Chair Daphne Lane cutting the cake).
The Arthingworth & District Garden Society celebrated their 40th anniversary on Tuesday, April 15 at Arthingworth Village Hall.

Society members and invited guests were welcomed by Daphne Lane (Chair) and Sarah Turner (Programme Coordinator) summarised the activities of the society over the last 40 years including the enjoyable outings and entertaining speakers.

Following a tasty buffet, entertainment was provided by Steve Dimmer and his "Victorian Magical Indulgence" show.

A commissioned cake and a toast to the next 40 years closed a memorable evening.

