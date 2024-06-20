An enjoyable evening at Hallaton Museum
The Trustees and Committee of Hallaton Museum welcomed over 30 people to the Official Launch of the Replica Hallaton Helmet.
Recognising the journey that has taken place since the Ceremonial Helmet was worn by a Roman Cavalryman 2000 years ago and found its way to the village, the event was attended by Ken Wallace and other members of the Hallaton Fieldwork Group who discovered the Hallaton Treasure, Vicki Score from Leicester University Archaeological Services who led the excavation of the site and Rajesh Gogna, Siversmith and Lecturer at De Montfort University who crafted this amazing replica.
It was a lovey evening, enjoyed by all.
The Replica Hallaton Helmet can be seen at Hallaton Museum on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays between 2.30 and 5pm until 6th October. We also welcome group visits at any time. Contact Linda Jones, Secretary at [email protected]
