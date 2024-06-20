An enjoyable evening at Hallaton Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday 19th June, the Official Launch of the high quality Replica Hallaton Helmet was attended by over 30 people including the Chairman of Harborough District Council and Chairman of Leicestershire County Council.

The Trustees and Committee of Hallaton Museum welcomed over 30 people to the Official Launch of the Replica Hallaton Helmet.

Recognising the journey that has taken place since the Ceremonial Helmet was worn by a Roman Cavalryman 2000 years ago and found its way to the village, the event was attended by Ken Wallace and other members of the Hallaton Fieldwork Group who discovered the Hallaton Treasure, Vicki Score from Leicester University Archaeological Services who led the excavation of the site and Rajesh Gogna, Siversmith and Lecturer at De Montfort University who crafted this amazing replica.

It was a lovey evening, enjoyed by all.

Mary Gilbert, Chair Hallaton Museum with the Chairmen of Harborough and Leicestershire Councils