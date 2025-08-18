Aloha! Market Harborough care home to bring the ultimate summer festival to town

A care home in Market Harborough is welcoming the local community to its festival extravaganza.

On Friday 22nd August, from 2pm – 4pm Care UK’s Oat Hill Mews on Leicester Road, is opening its doors to celebrate culture, unity and love at the home’s very own version of Hawaiian Festival.

Guests can take part in fun activities like bean bag tossing, inflatable bowling, and a photo challenge with pineapple sunglasses. There’ll be beachball games, hoop tossing, and plenty of chances to get involved and enjoy the sunshine.

Refreshing cocktails and mocktails will be served at the Tiki Bar by Jinu, while the head chef will be offering Hawaiian-style snacks throughout the afternoon.

Live music from local duo Nice & Easy will keep the party going, with tropical tunes playing around the home to add to the island feel.

Susanne Stevens, Home Manager at Oat Hill Mews, said: “We strive to play an active role in our community, which is why we’re thrilled to be welcoming locals to our Hawaiian extravaganza.

“The event will offer an excellent opportunity for everyone to get their dancing shoes on and feel the beat of the music, as well as showing guests what life is like at Oat Hill Mews.

“We’re looking forward to hosting everyone for what we expect to be an exciting day of music and dancing for all ages!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Oat Hill Mews incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and have their own cinema, hair and beauty salon and bar. The highly skilled team provide full time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.

To book your place for the event please contact Customer Relations Manager, Lucy Armstrong, on 01858 390 039, email [email protected].