Allison Homes donates £500 to Leicester LGBT charity to celebrate Pride Month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Pride Month (June), housebuilder Allison Homes has donated £500 to Leicester LGBT Centre for the second year in a row.

Leicester LGBT Centre is a voluntary organisation established over 46 years ago, providing direct support to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Leicestershire and Rutland. The charity works closely with a range of local organisations to work towards eradicating homophobia.

As part of its services, Leicester LGBT Centre offers counselling sessions, runs youth groups and hosts social activities each week, from gaming sessions of Dungeons and Dragons to choir sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £500 donation from Allison Homes is going towards the running of the charity and comes as the housebuilder’s East Midlands region is operating within the county. This is the second donation to Leicester LGBT Centre from Allison Homes, taking the developer’s total contribution amount to £1,000.

l-r - Paul Savage of Allison Homes and Wayne Dawson of Leicester LGBT Centre

Alongside supporting Leicester LGBT Centre, Allison Homes has put Pride flags up at all its developments.

Wayne Dawson, Centre Manager at Leicester LGBT Centre, said: “We are very grateful to Allison Homes for their support. At our centre we provide support services to LGBT individuals, and this £500 donation will go a long way in helping us reach and assist more people across the county.”

Karl Edwards, Operations Director at Allison Homes East Midlands, said: “We are extremely proud to be honouring Pride Month by donating £500 to Leicester LGBT Centre, helping them to carry out their vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Allison Homes, we are passionate about fostering a supportive workplace where our employees can thrive and feel free to express themselves, and are delighted to have extended this passion to the Leicestershire community.”

To find out more about Leicester LGBT Centre, visit www.leicesterlgbtcentre.org/.