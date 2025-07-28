Aldi colleague in Broughton Astley celebrate 20 years at the supermarket

An Aldi colleague in Broughton Astley is celebrating their work anniversary after 20 years at the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket.

Darren Gravell, an Assistant Store Manager at the Broughton Astley store, first joined the supermarket in 2005 after previously working at a photography shop.

Darren is an integral part of Aldi’s Broughton Astley team and has gone above and beyond in his role over the years, including completing a Tough Runner event to raise money for the supermarket’s dedicated charity Teenage Cancer Trust, showing his commitment to giving back to the community.

Speaking of his time at Aldi, Darren commented: “The greatest job satisfaction I get is from watching and supporting my colleagues thrive in a fast-paced environment, where they can develop and improve their skills.”

As for a Specialbuy that gets him running to the middle aisle, Darren said: “I love my garden, so I really enjoy all of the garden range that comes into store.”

Marius Manolescu, Regional Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “With around 45,000 colleagues in the UK, it’s fair to say that people are our biggest and most brilliant asset at Aldi.

“Darren is no exception, and his commitment to Aldi’s values is testament to why we are loved by so many. We look forward to celebrating even more of his achievements in the coming years."