Age UK set to open new superstore in Market Harborough

Age UK is opening a brand new superstore at Welland Business Park, Market Harborough, on Friday, April 18 at 11am.

The new venture, in partnership with Age UK Northamptonshire, marks a significant milestone for both charities as they work together to raise vital funds for older people across both regions.

The 5,050 sq ft store will be the largest shop for the local charity and will be the 27th branch in the organisation’s retail portfolio.

The new superstore will offer a wide range of pre-loved items including clothing, furniture, books, and homewares. All proceeds from the store will directly support local services and projects that make a real difference to older people in Leicester, Leicestershire, Rutland, as well as Northamptonshire. These services include befriending, combating loneliness, free information and benefits advice, as well as free home energy assessments.

Tony Donovan, executive director of Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil our new superstore in Market Harborough, featuring our refreshed and thoughtfully designed concept. The store is envisioned as a vibrant community hub while reinforcing our commitment to supporting older people across the region. The proceeds generated through this store will directly fund essential services and projects across Leicestershire and Northamptonshire that will make a meaningful difference to the lives of local older people.”

In order to ensure the success of the new superstore whose opening coincides with Easter bank holiday weekend, Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland is appealing to the local community for donations of clothing, furniture, bric-a-brac and household items. The local charity is also reaching out to residents in the community who may be interested in donating their time by volunteering at the new superstore. The store will operate from Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5.30pm, and Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

Key Details for the Superstore:

Opens : Friday, April 18

: Friday, April 18 Time : 11am

: 11am Location : Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland Superstore, Welland Business Park, Market Harborough, LE16 7PS

: Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland Superstore, Welland Business Park, Market Harborough, LE16 7PS Opening Times: Monday to Saturday, 9.30am-5.30 and Sunday, 11am-5pm.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland is dedicated to supporting older people by providing a wide range of services that promote independence, reduce loneliness, and improve well-being. Through its extensive network of services and initiatives, the charity helps older people live the fulfilling and active lives they deserve.”